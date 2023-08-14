Glasgow DJs join Glenmorangie Lounge line-up at Connect festival

Glasgow DJs including Harri, Nightwave and Billy Woods will unite as Glenmorangie extends its technicolour partnership with Connect; the music festival taking place across The Royal Highland Showgrounds beside Edinburgh Airport between Friday 25th and Sunday 27th August, 2023.

Inviting festival goers to enjoy the wondrous and delicious world of Glenmorangie, and celebrate the mixability of X by Glenmorangie, music will meet mixology in Glenmorangie’s striking lounge located at the heart of the festival, with elevated views on to the main Grand Parade Stage.

Amplifying the energy and vibrancy of the Glenmorangie lounge across three days will be a soundtrack of electronic DJ excellence.

Critically acclaimed for his uncompromising attitude to playing quality dance music, Craig Smith of 6th Borough Project will headline the Glenmorangie lounge on the Friday with an unmissable three-hour set of thirst-quenching house. Bringing the Glenmorangie message to life with back-to-back pleasure across the Saturday will be a delicious trilogy of clubbing royalty: Sub Club supremo and all-time-great, Harri; DJ, producer and vocalist Nightwave, whose jacked-up set will pivot the lounge from day into night; and king of disco Billy Woods of legendary party Supermax whose kaleidoscopic tunage will close the Glenmorangie lounge on the Saturday night. Continuing the heady electronic cocktail across Sunday will be Polka Dot Disco Club resident Corran, and Hayley Zalassi whose feel-good, joyful soundtrack is guaranteed to keep the dance floor moving on day three.

Making its Scottish debut with Glenmorangie this year will be the Zen of Whisky: immersive sensory tasting experiences curated by happysense, uniting the vision of Connect and the exceptional character and craft of Glenmorangie. The Zen of Whisky tasting meditation sessions in the Glenmorangie lounge will invite guests to embrace the present moment, and share the experience together - giving all a special memory to add to their time at Connect. There are fifteen places available at each Zen of Whisky session, times below. To book a place please visit these links:

Saturday 26th August - 12:15pm – 12.40pm here

Sunday 27th August - 12:15pm – 12.40pm here

Sunday 27th August - 1pm – 1.40pm here

Adding further festival stardust to the world of Glenmorangie at Connect, and following its barnstorming response last year, will be the return of complimentary festival make-up in the lounge

across the weekend: Friday 4pm – 8pm, Saturday 1pm – 5pm and Sunday 1pm – 5pm.