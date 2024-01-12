Glasgow in the eighties: 16 of the best Glasgow bands of the 1980s

Here are some of the best bands to emerge from Glasgow's music scene during the eighties

The 1980s were an exciting decade to be going to gigs in Glasgow with a sway of talent appearing on the scene.

Independent Glasgow-based record label Postcard Records was founded by Alan Horne on the cusp of the decade with the label having the motto of being "The Sound of Young Scotland". The first release on the label was by Bearsden band Orange Juice who released the single "Falling and Laughing" in the spring of 1980 with many bands citing them as an influence. Another honourable mention has to go to East Kilbride band Aztec Camera who were also one of the finest bands to emerge from Scotland during the decade after releasing their magnificent debut album 'High Land, Hard Rain' in January 1983.

It was a decade of change for the city as Margaret Thatcher unleashed her right-wing conservatism and union-busting ideology which led to mass closures of traditional industries in and around the city.

Many bands created music in the face of this with the likes of Simple Minds also gaining huge commercial success during the decade.

Here is a look back at some of the best bands to come out of Glasgow during the era.

1 . Simple Minds Although Simple Minds had been formed in Glasgow in 1977 and released their debut album Life in a Day in 1979, they are the quintessential Glasgow band of the 1980s. They would have massive commercial success during the decade after making the move to Virgin Records who released New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84) which marked a turning point for the band.

2 . The Blue Nile The Blue Nile came together in 1980s Glasgow with the band releasing A Walk Across the Rooftops (1984) and Hats (1989) during the decade.

3 . Texas Texas were formed in Glasgow in 1986 by Johnny McElhone , Ally McErlaine, and Sharleen Spiteri. At the time, lead singer Sharleen Spiteri was working at the Irvine Rusk salon in Glasgow. They would release their debut album Southside in 1989 which included hit single 'I Don't Want a Lover'.