Glasgow in the Nighties: 7 Glasgow bands we were listening to back in 1995

Glasgow’s music scene was busy in 1995 as plenty of great bands and musicians performed in the city.
Some bands were just coming together and getting set to release their debut album while others such as Teenage Fanclub and Del Amitri released some of their best material.
Prince made an appearance at The Garage on Sauchiehall Street, The Stones Roses played the Barrowland Ballroom and David Bowie took to the stage at the SECC on his Outside tour. Other notable gigs at the SECC that year included Blur, Bob Dylan, and Jimmy Page and Robert Plant.
Here are the best Glasgow bands that we would of been listening to back in 1995.
1. Mogwai
Mogwai played various gigs around Glasgow back in 1995 which included appearances at the 13th Note, Nice n' Sleazy and The Cathouse. The band were formed 30 years ago when Stuart Braithwaite and Dominic Aitchison made a band with old schoolfriend Martin Bulloch. | Contributed
2. Teenage Fanclub
Teenage Fanclub released their fifth studio album Grand Prix back in May 1995. The album includes the single "Sparky's Dream". In 2013, NME ranked it at number 282 in its list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. | Getty Images
3. Travis
Travis were yet to release their first album in 1995 but it was a year to remember as the band performed at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut and the Barrowlands. 1995 was also the year that lead singer Fran Healy wrote the song "Writing to Reach You". | Getty Images
4. Del Amitri
Del Amitri played a memorable gig at the Barrowland Ballroom back in March 1995 on their Twisted tour. Highlights from their setlist included "Nothing Ever Happens", "Always the Last to Know" and "Kiss This Thing Goodbye". The band released their fourth studio album Twisted in February 1995. The track "Roll to Me" became their biggest hit in the United States when it reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. | Del Amitri
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.