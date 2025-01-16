Glasgow in the Nighties: 7 Glasgow bands we were listening to back in 1995

4 . Del Amitri

Del Amitri played a memorable gig at the Barrowland Ballroom back in March 1995 on their Twisted tour. Highlights from their setlist included "Nothing Ever Happens", "Always the Last to Know" and "Kiss This Thing Goodbye". The band released their fourth studio album Twisted in February 1995. The track "Roll to Me" became their biggest hit in the United States when it reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. | Del Amitri