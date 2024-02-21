Glasgow in the nineties: 13 of the all-time best Glasgow albums of the 1990s

Glasgow's music scene in the 1990s was buzzing with plenty of new bands emerging from the scene with bands being released on independent Glasgow record label Chemikal Underground.

Primal Scream's Screamadelica really set the standard for music in the city in the early nineties with the album still being considered to be one of the best albums which has come out of the city.

Away from chart battles between Oasis and Blur, Glaswegians were checking out local bands and really getting into the likes of Travis, Belle and Sebastian and Mogwai.

Here are 13 of the best albums made by Glasgow bands in the nineties.

1 . Screamadelica - Primal Scream Screamadelica is one of the most recognisable Scottish albums of all time. It propelled the band onto the dancefloor with hits including ‘Movin’ on Up’ and ‘Loaded’.

2 . White On Blonde - Texas White On Blonde scored Texas their first UK number one album in 1997. It contains a number of notable songs including "Say What You Want" and "Black Eyed Boy".

3 . The Boy With The Arab Strap - Belle and Sebastian The Boy with the Arab Strap was the third studio album released by Belle and Sebastian propelling them to the outskirts of the indie mainstream and bringing international attention to the city’s music output in the 90s.

4 . The Man Who - Travis The release of ‘The Man Who’ saw a change in the musical direction of Travis. It includes the number one hit ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ It has sold 3.5 million albums worldwide and remains one of the best British albums of the past 30 years.