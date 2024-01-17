Glasgow in the noughties: 8 bands who appeared at Barfly in Glasgow during the 2000s

1 . Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys made their live debut in Glasgow at Barfly in March 2005 with them performing songs such as "The View From the Afternoon", "Perhaps Vampires Is a Bit Strong But..", "Mardy Bum" and "From the Ritz to the Rumble" for the first time live. The tunes would appear on their debut album 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not' which would be released the following year. They returned to the venue on May 30 2005.