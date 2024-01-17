Glasgow in the noughties: 8 bands who appeared at Barfly in Glasgow during the 2000s

Barfly was one of Glasgow's best loved music venues which surprisingly closed its doors in the city in February 2009 after first opening back in May 2002.
The venue on Clyde Street played host to many up and coming artists of the era with the likes of Kings of Leon, Arctic Monkeys and Glasgow's very own The Fratellis appearing at the venue.
Some other famous faces also performed at the venue such as Take That's Mark Owen doing solo gigs and Lord of the Rings actor Billy Boyd along with his band Beecake.
Although the building is still standing on Glasgow's waterfront, the space is now being used for student accommodation.
1. Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys made their live debut in Glasgow at Barfly in March 2005 with them performing songs such as "The View From the Afternoon", "Perhaps Vampires Is a Bit Strong But..", "Mardy Bum" and "From the Ritz to the Rumble" for the first time live. The tunes would appear on their debut album 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not' which would be released the following year. They returned to the venue on May 30 2005.
2. The Libertines
London rockers The Libertines made their first appearance in Glasgow at Barfly in June 2002 before playing at The Barrowland Ballroom four months later after the release of their debut album Up the Bracket.
3. Franz Ferdinand
After multiple appearances at venues around Glasgow, Franz Ferdinand performed at Barfly in March 2003, six months before the release of their debut single 'Darts of Pleasure'.
4. Kings of Leon
Another famous band which made their Glasgow debut on Clyde Street is Nashville band Kings of Leon who appeared at the venue in April 2003. Seven months later they would go on to play the Carling Academy on their Youth and Young Manhood tour.