Glasgow Music: 6 tracks to look out for as Mogwai release latest album

The band follow up their number one album, 2021s As The Love Continues, with The Bad Fire which is set to be released on Thursday (24 January).

The album continues their absolutely stellar approach to music, which often sees them zigging when you expect them to zag. This is an album that draws on and accentuates their influences and their career so far to create one of their best efforts in recent times.

They might have hit 30 years, but this album shows that they are a band that is as fresh as ever.

Check out the six tracks you need to look out for on Mogwai’s The Bad Fire.

1 . God Gets You Back God Gets You Back opens the album with an atmospheric Tangerine Dream-esque vibe before launching into the type of thing we've come to expect and love from recent Mogwai releases. | Steve Gullick Photo: Steve Gullick

2 . Hi Chaos The Mogwai of the last 10 years seems to have departed from the straightforward Post-Rock sound that they burst onto the scene with, this feels very reminiscent of those earlier days - without feeling nostalgic or stale. | Steve Gullick

3 . Lion Rumpus The standout track on the album for me. Brilliant driving drums, distorted vocals before a ripping bit of guitar work. Brilliant from the Mogwai Young Team. | Barrowland Hall of Fame