Glasgow music venues face 'existential threat' from planning law changes

Music fans, venue owners and musicians across Scotland are urging the public to take part in the Scottish Government’s consultation on planning laws, warning that the changes could put the country’s lives music venues and pubs at risk.

The proposed changes to the Permitted Development Rights (PDRs) aim to make it easier for developers to convert existing buildings into housing without gaining full planning permission. While the goal of increasing housing supply in Scotland is widely supported, campaigners and experts within the live music industry say the proposals could have devastating consequences for live music venues, pubs and overall nighttime economy - especially small and mid-size grassroots spaces in cities and towns.

Several key documents used to inform the proposed changes don’t consider existing music venues or other similar spaces. If new housing developments are allowed near existing venues without full planning and scrutiny, these venues could face noise complaints, costly soundproofing demands which current laws ensure is the responsibility of the developer, or even forced closures, despite operating legally for years. It is vital that these types of venues are consulted before any development decisions are taken forward, yet the proposed changes seem to ignore the needs of much-loved music venues, pubs, clubs and restaurants.

Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts & Events - Scotland’s largest music promoter – said, “Live music is one of Scotland’s strongest cultural exports and driver of tourism, and it all starts in local venues. Grassroots venues and pubs are where artists find their voices, and their Scottish fans. If these changes go ahead without safeguards, we risk losing the deep-rooted foundations that makes Scottish music thrive.”

Grassroots music venues are vital to Scotland’s economy and cultural identity. They provide thousands of jobs, nurture talent and create safe, welcoming spaces where communities come together. These venues and pubs also help to boost the UK economy, but many are already struggling with rising costs and less footfall due to the rising cost of living, and the proposed changes will add further stress to this.

Mike Grieves, Managing Director of Sub Club and Head of the Night Time Industries Association said, "As an independent venue operator, I know the struggle that other businesses like mine face daily. The cost of living crisis has meant everyday necessities have gone up in price and all the associated costs of operating a business have risen alarmingly in the past couple of years. We’ve witnessed the devastating toll it’s taken on so many venues in the UK – literally hundreds have sadly had to close permanently.

“We want to be here for many more years as a space where music fans and artists can enjoy live music and express themselves creatively. These proposed changes add another unnecessary challenge for venues and pubs in Scotland, most of which wouldn’t survive the financial burden of trying to completely soundproof their premises, even if that was possible. This further threat posed by removing the opportunity to make representations to planning committee decisions is truly existential. We need the public, artists and business owners to unite to protect our venues, pubs and restaurants, or we risk losing them forever."

A report by the Music Venue Trust (MVT) showed that in 2023, 125 grassroots venues in the UK either shut down completely or ceased live music, with over half closing entirely. In MVT’s 2024 report, a further 25 grassroots venues stopped trading. However, while this number is lower than the previous year, over 200 venues requested help from the Emergency Response Service in 2024, an increase of 18% from 2023. This means that just last year, almost a quarter of UK grassroots venues sought help to fight of closure, and these proposed changes will not help this struggle.

Leon Thompson, Executive Director at UKHospitality Scotland explains, "It is important that people take time to read this consultation and assess how the proposed changes could affect their business, or their favourite hospitality venues. Hospitality businesses are well run, licensed premises, operating in a considerate way in the communities they serve. However, the consultation document does not reflect how the proposals could impact negatively on the operation of pubs, bars and music venues. At a time when our businesses are working harder than ever, due to economic and legislative constraints, further burdens and restrictions on economic activity will be detrimental to their future operation."

Venues across the country are vital for the growth of artists in Scotland and beyond. Emerging artists rely on these venues to find their feet and connect with fans, often building lifelong connections through music. Popular artists like Oasis and Lewis Capaldi started in grassroots venues, like King Tut’s, which allowed them to build a community with fans – everyone has to start somewhere.

Jenn Nimmo-Smith, Night Time Economy Ambassador for Glasgow emphasises the burden these proposed changes will place on venues, pubs and clubs, as well as the essential role they play in Scottish culture.

“As Glasgow’s Night Time Economy Ambassador, I see every day how vital our venues, pubs and clubs are to Scotland’s cultural and social fabric. They are places where creativity thrives, communities connect and talent is nurtured. While we all recognise the urgent need for more housing, it cannot come at the cost of our live music ecosystem. These spaces are already under immense financial strain, and the proposed changes could be the final blow for many. It’s essential that the Scottish Government listens to those on the ground and ensures our venues are protected for future generations.”

Members of the public are being encouraged to respond to the Scottish Government consultation and share their views before the 27 October 2025 deadline. Before filling in the consultation, more information is available on gigss.co/pdr to aid answers. If you care about live music and Scottish venues, now is the time to speak up and use your voice.