Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are some of the first albums which our readers bought at old Glasgow record stores

We are taking a trip down memory lane to remember some of Glasgow’s old record shops that are no longer with us.

Buying your very first album is a special experience, and a moment people don’t forget. We asked our readers to tell us what the first album was that they ever bought and where they got it from with almost 100 people getting in touch to share their memories.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...