Glasgow Record Shops: 22 albums which Glaswegians first bought in a Glasgow record store
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
These are some of the first albums which our readers bought at old Glasgow record stores
We are taking a trip down memory lane to remember some of Glasgow’s old record shops that are no longer with us.
Buying your very first album is a special experience, and a moment people don’t forget. We asked our readers to tell us what the first album was that they ever bought and where they got it from with almost 100 people getting in touch to share their memories.
Many of the albums included will be recognisable as might some of the names of record shops.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.