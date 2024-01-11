Glasgow rock band GUN release brand new single ahead of album release
Guaranteed to chase away any post-Christmas blues and ensure a lively start to 2024, GUN blast out their rollicking new single "Take Me Back Home" today
Taken from upcoming album ‘Hombres’, the ninth studio LP from the Scottish rock heroes, the record is set for release on April 12, 2024l.
Declared "some of their best songs since Gallus!" by Iron Maiden's Steve Harris, it is the first album of all new music from the group since 2017’s ‘Favourite Pleasures’, which entered the UK official album chart at number 16, and features new full-time guitarist, Ruaraidh “Roo” Macfarlane. Speaking about the new single, vocalist Dante Gizzi said: "Take Me Back Home' is a song that encompasses all aspects of obsession and determination. I had a deep fixation with a driving arcade game called Outrun when I was a kid. The track relates with the idea of the high octane intensity and the will to complete the next level, which was always within reach but always out of grasp.
In addition, the band are also pleased to announce three special, intimate performances in Scotland to tie-in with the release of the new LP. Be one of the first fans to hear the new tracks live! Tickets are on sale this Friday AM and expected to sell out quickly. The details are as follows: GUN - 2024 LIVE DATES
Thursday 25th April - Montrose, Town Hall
Friday 26th April - Glasgow, St Lukes
Saturday 27th April - Dunfermline, PJ Molloys
Tickets available exclusively via www.assai.co.uk.