Glasgow rock band GUN release brand new single ahead of album release

Declared "some of their best songs since Gallus!" by Iron Maiden's Steve Harris, it is the first album of all new music from the group since 2017’s ‘Favourite Pleasures’, which entered the UK official album chart at number 16, and features new full-time guitarist, Ruaraidh “Roo” Macfarlane. Speaking about the new single, vocalist Dante Gizzi said: "Take Me Back Home' is a song that encompasses all aspects of obsession and determination. I had a deep fixation with a driving arcade game called Outrun when I was a kid. The track relates with the idea of the high octane intensity and the will to complete the next level, which was always within reach but always out of grasp.