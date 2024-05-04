Glasgow singer goes from hotel bar gig to open for Take That with half an hour notice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood entertainment presenter Ross King was listening to the local musician sing in the hotel and asked Danny if he could ditch his gig to open for Take That. The singer said after his Hydro performance: “It’s hard to take it in, it’s really surreal.

“I’m just having a chance now to look at my phone and talk to my Mrs and parents and stuff. It was fast - 20 minutes before going on I met Gary and the guys and we talked about what songs to do.

“It was great, I got some good singalongs with the crowd and it felt like they were really behind me.

“I know some people were not happy about Olly Murs but as soon as I went up and had a chat they were brilliant.

“Ross went up first and announced what was going on, he explained I was playing in Radisson RED when Gary asked him to help so he came up to me and asked me to play the Hydro instead.

“I still had 45 minutes to go at the hotel but what can you do with something like this – they’re really happy for me.”

Danny then headed back to the hotel to join bandmate John McLaughlin of Johnny Mac and the The Faithful, who rushed down to take over his original gig.

And Danny has high hopes the opportunity will help give him a platform to showcase his own songs as an artist in his own right.

“It’s early days – it was an amazing night but I hope it will help me show people what I can do and what I am about, with my own music.

“For now I’m going to head back to the hotel, see Johnny and try to get my head round it all.”

Hollywood reporter Ross was at Radisson RED Glasgow with friends for the second Friday in a row and was entertained by Danny, who was playing his regular pre and post Hydro show in the hotel’s downstairs bar.

Ross said: “I’d gone to the Radisson with my family and girlfriend for a pre-show meal.

“Gary and I were texting and I’d heard Olly was stuck in London, I joked I would be there for him but he said ‘I’m not joking, we need you’.

“I told him I had just been listening to Danny and he was brilliant - Gaz said get over now you’re both on in 30 minutes!

“Danny was sensational.. a star was born! He met the boys before he went on and they waited for him to come off and told him he was brilliant.”

Danny is a regular performer at the hotel which has embraced music, showcasing grass roots artists and emerging talent.

Radisson RED manager Graham Chalmers wondered what was going on as his singer grabbed his coat and headed for the door – but is thrilled that Danny has had this break.

“Danny plays regularly for us – working with grass roots artists is huge for us and he is someone we thought really has something.

“It’s important to us to showcase Scotland’s talent – in fact we are opening a new live music venue with that ethos at the heart of it, the Rotunda and Roundhouse across from the hotel.

“So, It was a strange moment when I looked over and saw Danny put his coat on and lift his guitar – I asked him what was going on but when he told me, how could you stand in the way of that sort of opportunity?