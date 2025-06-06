Glasgow unites in song for the brilliant success of Clyde Chorus

Across the three-day programme, 4,000 people attended events as part of the Clyde Chorus core and fringe programme, with eight shows completely sold out. Audiences flocked to venues along the River Clyde and filled public spaces with warmth, connection and applause. From large-scale concerts to intimate recitals, and an opening procession, the festival captured the imagination of thousands and gave voice to the people of Glasgow in all their diversity.

At the heart of Clyde Chorus was a bold, citywide ambition: to showcase the power of collective voices. That mission was brought to life by:

21 hours and 10 minutes of live music

750 performers

12 choirs

8 venues, ranging from the SEC Armadillo and Box Hub Vennel to The Savings Bank and an outdoor stage at Govan Cross and many more

The celebrations began with a powerful procession, as 100 people – including The Lord Provost, dance groups and pipe bands – walked along the River Clyde in a moving display of unity.

Highlights included a special opening gala performance at the SEC Armadillo that brought together 250 of Glasgow’s school children with Scottish Opera for Built on the Clyde, with Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band. Across all other venues audiences were treated to stripped-back sets, multi-cultural groups, emerging local talent, pop-sensations, multi-lingual choirs.

The festival also featured specially curated Music City Walking Tours and Invisible Cities Walking Tours, with more than 30 people participating, offering audiences a deeper connection to Glasgow’s musical and social history. Supporting the weekend’s activity were 16 dedicated volunteers, who contributed a remarkable 95.5 hours across 8 events over the three days, helping to deliver a smooth and welcoming experience for all.

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Councillor Susan Aitken, said; “Clyde Chorus has been an outstanding highlight of the Glasgow 850 celebrations so far. People young and old, citizens and visitors alike have been brought together by the power of music, showcasing the talent and cultural vibrancy that thrives in our city.”

1 . Nina Nesbitt Euan Robertson

2 . Supernaturals Euan Robertson

3 . Choir Stage Euan Robertson