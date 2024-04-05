Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Vaselines, Camera Obscura and Bis are among the names that have been announced, as Belle and Sebastian present The Glasgow Weekender full line-up revealed for the August event.

Known to many thanks to covers performed by Nirvana, including a performance at Reading Festival in 1991 where Kurt Cobain invited Eugene Kelly to perform “Molly’s Lips,” their blend of alternative rock, indie pop, and twee pop, gained the attention of Cobain, who frequently cited them as one of his favourite acts.

Despite their brief initial run until 1989, they left a lasting impact, reuniting in 2008 and continuing to make music, including their albums "Sex with an X" (2010) and "V for Vaselines" (2014.)

Camera Obscura, formed in Glasgow in 1996, meld indie pop with a pop influence, often drawing comparisons to Belle and Sebastian. After a hiatus due to keyboardist Carey Lander's passing in 2015, they returned to the stage in 2018. Their discography includes five studio albums, with "Desire Lines" as their latest release in 2013. A new album, "Look to the East, Look to the West," is anticipated in May 2024

It’s also a very welcome return for Bis, who achieved fame with EPs and albums like "The New Transistor Heroes" and "Social Dancing." After disbanding in 2003, Bis reunited in 2007 and again in 2009, releasing "data Panik etcetera" in 2014 and continuing to create music, including their recent album "Systems Music For Home Defence" in 2022​

Full lineup for Belle and Sebastian Present The Glasgow Weekender?

Friday

Belle and Sebastian

Camera Obscura

Walt Disco

The Joy Hotel

Butcher Boy

The Tenementals

Mary In The Junkyard

DJ Suzy Lee Kidd

Saturday

Belle and Sebastian

The Vaselines

Bis

CMAT

Callum Easter

Drug Store Romeos

The Parsonage

Monica Queen

When is Belle and Sebastian Present The Glasgow Weekender?

Bell and Sebastian present The Glasgow Weekender takes place at the SWG3 Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow on Friday 2 August and Saturday 3 August 2024.