Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom recognised as one of the best 'club venues' in Europe

Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom was named as one of the best live music venues in Europe in a recent report by Pollstar magazine.

The annual report by the leading live entertainment magazine ranked the East End venue as the second best 'club' venue in Europe with Glasgow's King Tut's also scoring a top ten place on the list coming in at number eight.

They described the legendary venue on the Gallowgate as one of the most successful "club venues" in Europe with the report highlighting live venues over the past year as well as performers and tours.

In total, there are five categories which are ranked by their overall gross over the course of a year from the beginning of February 2023 with the categories being amphitheatres, arenas, clubs, stadiums and theatres.

Between February 1 and the end of January 2024, the Barrowland Ballroom sold 75,049 tickets which was a gross result of $3,070,401 while King Tut's sold 41,352.