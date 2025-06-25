Scottish singer-songwriter Eleanor Kane is set to grace the Hive stage at Glastonbury 2025, marking her second appearance at the festival.

She said: “This is my second time playing Glastonbury. I'm playing at the Hive stage, which is just next to the BBC Introducing Stage. It's an underground stage but it's gained a lot of traction in the last couple of years. We're on the official line-up and it's really cool.”

Her solo project, E.M. Kane blends the music of her childhood with a variety of different styles.

She said: “I think it blends elements of soul and R&B. I grew up listening to a lot of soul and gospel music but it blends that with some grungier elements, some folk elements and very storytelling.”

She has also called for more opportunities for creatives outside of London.

She said: “I think having grassroots venues that offer creativity outside of London are so important. And that's not just putting on gigs that people can sit down and watch and go and see, that's putting on collaborative, creative nights where musicians can come together and artists can come together and get to know each other and foster a strong local community, grassroots community.”

Eleanor said she has been writing songs since she was young as a way of processing the world - she said it’s important for young people to be in touch with their emotions.

She said: “Educating young people especially to be in touch with their emotions in a genuine way and find organic, not manufactured ways to express themselves, regardless of whether they want to go and be an artist or be a musician or be whatever.

“Having that avenue for any person to have a creative, playful outlet is important for any young person's growth. I really hope that people can recognise the value of creativity.”