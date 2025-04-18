Great Glaswegians: Bobby Gillespie's Glasgow story in 8 pictures and places

4 . Cathkin Park

“Third Lanark’s ground Cathkin Park. When I was 12 or 13 or whatever, we’d go there and just hang out and play in the deserted stands. It was like it was haunted. In my book I write about playing in the empty tenements where everybody had been driven out by Glasgow Corporation during the slum clearances. We used to go into the empty flats and just wander around them. I loved that sense of absence. There was something about it that I found really comforting. When I used to go down to Cathkin Park in the early seventies as a kid we’d just play in the broken down stand. You’d kindle your imagination and think about all the matches which took place there and think that this used to be full of people and life and now it’s not. It was just something that I felt was kind of beautiful, but when I was younger I wouldn’t have articulated it in that way, but just instinctively knew that I liked it." Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group