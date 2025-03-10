Green’s Playhouse was once located at 126 Renfield Street across the road from Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre and was originally opened in September 1927,
The city centre building was designed by John Fairweather whose other notable works include Edinburgh’s Playhouse Theatre and Townhead Public Library. Green’s Playhouse featured a cinema, ballroom and tea rooms but Glaswegians will have fond memories of heading to the venue for gigs in the sixties and early seventies.
Speaking about performing at the venue in 1973, David Bowie said: "We had, I think, four couples making it in the back row which was fabulous. Its the first time I've heard of that happening. There was also a whole row of seats physically torn out of the floor, which sounds like the fifties to me. Can you imagine how much energy has to be used to tear out a theatre seat?"
Despite bringing music and cinema to Glasgow, Green’s Playhouse closed its doors for the final time on 30 June 1973 and was reopened a couple of months later as The Apollo with Johnny Cash being the first artist to headline the venue.
Some of the biggest names in music performed at Green’s, and we wanted to showcase that today.