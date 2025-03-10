Green's Playhouse: 9 greatest musicians and bands who played the famous Green's Playhouse according to locals

These are some of the greatest bands and musicians to have performed at Glasgow’s famous Green’s Playhouse

Green’s Playhouse was once located at 126 Renfield Street across the road from Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre and was originally opened in September 1927,

The city centre building was designed by John Fairweather whose other notable works include Edinburgh’s Playhouse Theatre and Townhead Public Library. Green’s Playhouse featured a cinema, ballroom and tea rooms but Glaswegians will have fond memories of heading to the venue for gigs in the sixties and early seventies.

Speaking about performing at the venue in 1973, David Bowie said: "We had, I think, four couples making it in the back row which was fabulous. Its the first time I've heard of that happening. There was also a whole row of seats physically torn out of the floor, which sounds like the fifties to me. Can you imagine how much energy has to be used to tear out a theatre seat?"

Despite bringing music and cinema to Glasgow, Green’s Playhouse closed its doors for the final time on 30 June 1973 and was reopened a couple of months later as The Apollo with Johnny Cash being the first artist to headline the venue.

Some of the biggest names in music performed at Green’s, and we wanted to showcase that today.

Some of David Bowie's most memorable gigs in Glasgow back in 1973 when he played Green's Playhouse on three occasions (twice in one day). The first was on 5 January 1973 and his setlist included "Ziggy Stardust", "Changes" and "The Jean Genie".

1. David Bowie

Some of David Bowie's most memorable gigs in Glasgow back in 1973 when he played Green's Playhouse on three occasions (twice in one day). The first was on 5 January 1973 and his setlist included "Ziggy Stardust", "Changes" and "The Jean Genie".

Jimi Hendrix made two appearances at Green's Playhouse on 5 December 1967. Featured on the bill was also Pink Floyd, The Move and Amen Corner.

2. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix made two appearances at Green's Playhouse on 5 December 1967. Featured on the bill was also Pink Floyd, The Move and Amen Corner.

Alice Cooper appeared at Green's Playhouse on 10 November 1972 with a ticket costing £1.20.

3. Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper appeared at Green's Playhouse on 10 November 1972 with a ticket costing £1.20.

Led Zeppelin played back to back nights at Green's Playhouse on 3 and 4 December 1972 with a ticket costing £1. Their setlist included "Rock and Roll", "Whole Lotta Love" and "Stairway To Heaven".

4. Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin played back to back nights at Green's Playhouse on 3 and 4 December 1972 with a ticket costing £1. Their setlist included "Rock and Roll", "Whole Lotta Love" and "Stairway To Heaven".

