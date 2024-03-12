Happy Mondays Bez set for DJ aftershow in Glasgow at Revolution

Performing after their ‘Been There Done That’ tour alongside Inspiral Carpets and Stereo MCs, Bez will bring his unique dancing and infectious personality to the Revolution venue on Mitchell Street for music fans to continue the Happy Mondays party with hits from 10pm until 3am.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mancunian and mascot of the Happy Mondays will be behind the decks playing tunes into the early hours of Saturday morning, as he treats fans at Revolution to his five hour DJ set with hits from the back catalogue alongside music from the rave scene, acid house, funk and psychedelia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music lovers can join other Happy Mondays fans and the team at Revolution Mitchell Street for the Happy Mondays afterparty, featuring a DJ set from the one and only Bez.