Happy Mondays Bez set for DJ aftershow in Glasgow at Revolution

Bez will be hosting the official Happy Mondays aftershow straight after their sold out Glasgow gig at the Barrowland Ballroom.
Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th Mar 2024, 13:26 GMT

Performing after their ‘Been There Done That’ tour alongside Inspiral Carpets and Stereo MCs, Bez will bring his unique dancing and infectious personality to the Revolution venue on Mitchell Street for music fans to continue the Happy Mondays party with hits from 10pm until 3am.

The Mancunian and mascot of the Happy Mondays will be behind the decks playing tunes into the early hours of Saturday morning, as he treats fans at Revolution to his five hour DJ set with hits from the back catalogue alongside music from the rave scene, acid house, funk and psychedelia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Music lovers can join other Happy Mondays fans and the team at Revolution Mitchell Street for the Happy Mondays afterparty, featuring a DJ set from the one and only Bez.

Tickets available starting from £10 from here.

Related topics:GlasgowTickets