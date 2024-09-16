Hogmanay 2024: Glasgow legends Texas to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay today announced that Scottish music legends Texas will headline the Concert in the Gardens on Tuesday 31 December, welcoming party-people from around the globe to dance their way into 2025 at the world-famous New Year festival.

The homegrown heroes announced their Hogmanay headline slot live on stage during their sold-out show at the Glasgow Hydro last night (Sunday 15th September) and will be joined by special guest Callum Beattie this December, with Concert in the Gardens hosted by award-winning comedian Susie McCabe.

Following a recent run of sell-out arena shows and rave reviews across the UK; including two triumphant sold-out nights at the Glasgow Hydro, Texas’ appearance at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2024, makes them the first band to ever headline the festival three times, and marks their first appearance at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay for almost 20 years, having last performed back in 2005.

Fronted by multi award-winning singer-songwriter Sharleen Spiteri, Texas will play beneath the spectacular backdrop of Edinburgh Castle amidst one of the world’s greatest New Year firework displays, performing the last show of 2024 and first of 2025, bringing in the bells with a hit filled set of career spanning anthems including I Don’t Want a Lover, Say What You Want and Inner Smile. 35 years since ‘I Don’t Want A Lover’ exploded into the charts back in 1989, Texas have gone on to produce ten studio albums, selling over 40 million records worldwide, becoming one of the UK’s most enduring and loved bands.

Texas frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri said: “We can’t wait to play here for a third time. So get on your glad rags and let’s party for the New Year.”

Joining Texas at the Concert in the Gardens is very special guest Callum Beattie. Edinburgh-born Callum has progressed from busking outside the city’s Usher Hall, to recently selling-out two nights at the iconic venue. A special guest slot at the country’s biggest Hogmanay party closes a triumphant year for the singer-songwriter, who’s punchy, rousing, emotive and gloriously catchy debut album scored a No.1 in The Official Scottish Albums Chart.

Callum Beattie said: “In just a few years I’ve gone from selling 30 tickets, to sold out shows including three sold out Barrowlands and two sold out Usher Halls, but being asked to play the Concert in the Gardens at Hogmanay is without a doubt the greatest highlight of my career so far, and to be doing it with Sharleen and the guys just makes it even sweeter. I can’t believe it!”

Plus, award-winning comedian Susie McCabe will return to host Concert in the Gardens, leading the country in a countdown to midnight. The winner of 2024’s Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, Susie McCabe is one of the country’s most beloved comedians and a fitting host for the night.

Also on the 31st December, the world-famous Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party will this year welcome 45,000 revellers into Edinburgh city centre and Princes Street, to party their way into 2025 with friends old and new from around the world, counting down to the spectacular Midnight Moment from Edinburgh Castle. Revellers will once again enjoy a feast of live music, DJs, international street theatre, thrilling funfair rides, along with delicious food and drink, creating a carnival atmosphere throughout the city centre for one massive outdoor party.

Tickets are on-sale now, with full programme details to be announced in the coming weeks.