I saw Elbow play an incredible set for almost two hours at Summer Nights at the Bandstand in Kelvingrove
Kelvingrove Bandstand gigs are always a highlight in the gig calendar any year with last nights performance by Elbow being one of the most anticipated.
The band formed in Greater Manchester tend to play the OVO Hydro whenever they are in town, so to see them do three nights at this small intimate venue in the West End was something that instantly intrigued me.
It was my first time seeing the band whose relationship with Glasgow stretches back almost 25 years to playing smaller venues like King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and just up the road at the Queen Margaret Union.
Throughout the almost two hour set, Guy Garvey and the band had the audience exactly where they wanted as they made their way through a setlist of old and new. Garvey’s voice is still a mellow tenor with the band complementing it beautifully.
What songs did Elbow play at Kelvingrove Bandstand?
This Blue World
Lovers’ Leap
Adriana Again
The Bones of You
Kindling
Her to the Earth
Balu
Good Blood Mexico City
The Seldom Seen Kid
Mirrorball
Things I’ve Been Telling Myself for Years
The Birds
Lippy Kids
Magnificent (She Says)
Sober
Grounds for Divorce
My Sad Captains
One Day Like This
The band had the audience totally hushed at times to on their feet dancing which I thought typified them as live performers. Anyone who has tickets for the final two nights of their run at the Bandstand is in for an absolute treat.
