Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols played an outstanding 16-song set in Glasgow at the O2 Academy

Heading up to the venue felt very surreal last night as I never thought I would ever get to see the Sex Pistols. For the completists, I know this is only three quarters of the legendary band but this was the closest thing I was ever going to get.

Frank Carter will be the first to admit that he isn’t John Lydon, but he brought a tremendous energy and attitude to the stage which the audience instantly reacted to as they opened up with “Holidays In The Sun”.

This is of course how their famous 1977 album Never Mind The B******* opens up and it was unbelievable to see songs off the album played live. It remains one of my favourite albums of all time and is a cornerstone of my record collection - I never get tired of listening to it.

Supplied

Carter is perfectly suited to be the frontman of the band as he carries on the legacy of the Pistols, bringing it to a new generation of fans who never saw the real deal.

It was important that the songs didn’t just rest in the past but were brought back into the present which the band did as the original Pistols still all remain terrific live musicians on stage. To hear the opening riff of “Pretty Vacant” from Steve Jones’ guitar matched with Paul Cook’s drums was phenomenal.

They charged through the 16-song setlist with drive and power and it felt like a real pleasure to experience this gig which I certainly won’t forget in a hurry. It had absolutely everything with Frank Carter even jumping in the crowd at one point.

I wasn’t the only one who felt this way. Leaving the Academy all you could see was big smiles as the four of them had made thousands of people happy. I hope this isn’t the only gigs they do as they look to be having an enjoyable time on stage

This is a night I’ll remember for a very long time.