This was a gig to remember as Iggy Pop and his band delivered a powerful set over 90 minutes.

Iggy Pop made a sensational return to Glasgow night as he took to the stage at the O2 Academy. From the first minute to the last during his one and a half hour set, he left absolutely everything on stage as he appeared shirtless to start the gig and powered through a setlist that stretched back through almost sixty years old music.

At nearly 80, the Godfather of Punk’s set had all the power and energy that a Mick Jagger or Bruce Springsteen performance delivers as he made his way through a phenomenal back catalogue of tunes including hits from his Stooges era and his own solo career.

That does of course include songs which formed the backdrop to the 1996 film Trainspotting which were as cinematic in performance on stage as they are in the film. ‘Lust for Life’ was delivered brilliantly as the crowd burst into frenetic movement with the atmospheric ‘Nightclubbing’ following his delivery ‘L.A. Blues’.

His horn section are very impressive on stage, a tight band that wind their way seamless through songs and he puts on the ultimate frontman show, an utterly compelling presence.

His last performance in Glasgow came away back in 2004 when he was one of the headliners with The Stooges at Download Scotland which was held at Glasgow Green. He first sampled a Glasgow crowd back in 1979 when he made his only appearance at the legendary Apollo. Since that gig he has performed at the Barrowland Ballroom on four occasions. He performed a memorable set at T in the Park in 2000.

There’s no doubt that Iggy at 78 still has a demonstrable Lust for Life and remains one of the best live acts you can see on stage.

Iggy Pop performed at Glasgow’s O2 Academy as part of his current European tour.