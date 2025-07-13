The Irish band played a terrific set on the main stage at TRNSMT 2025.

Whenever I’ve been to see someone perform with the surname Hewson in Scotland or Ireland, it’s generally been a guy called Bono and his band U2.

Admittedly before going to see Inhaler at TRNSMT, I didn’t know much about them other than the fact that frontman Elijah is the son of Bono and that the band are from Dublin but the former doesn’t really matter as it’s all about them as a band after a terrific set at Glastonbury.

I think Elijah had underestimated the weather a bit as he appeared on the main stage wearing a big green coat but it wouldn’t be long before that was taken off as he must of been absolutely boiling,

Although the focus was on another huge Irish band who were performing on the main stage later that day, I was hugely impressed by Inhaler who played a powerful set just short of an hour. They’ve been playing in Glasgow for over a decade now with early gigs taking place at The Garage, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and SWG3. They’re definitely a band to keep an eye on in the coming months as they are going from strength to strength and are a top live band as they continue to really come into their own.

What songs did Inhaler play at TRNSMT 2025?

Dublin in Ecstasy

Love Will Get You There

Who's Your Money On? (Plastic House)

Just to Keep You Satisfied

X-Ray

Cheer Up Baby

Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah)

It Won't Always Be Like This

Your House

My Honest Face

