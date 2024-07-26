Johnny Marr played an incredible set at Kelvingrove Bandstand during the series of summer gigs at the venue

It was a sign of good things to come that the rain eventually stopped pouring after it absolutely lashed down after the doors opened, with a rainbow even appearing above the stage. Marr opened up the gig with Armatopia before heading into the first of many Smiths classics as he played “Panic”. The Glasgow audience was right up for this gig as they chanted “Hang the DJ”. I have said it before, but if you want to see anyone perform Smiths songs nowadays, Johnny Marr is the man for it. He brings so much energy to the stage and gives songs the same meaning that they had back in the 1980s. One other thing that was also very fitting about this gig at Kelvingrove Bandstand was that it marked Marr’s return to Glasgow’s West End where just over 40 years ago The Smiths played one of the most memorable gigs in the history of the Queen Margaret Union in March 1984. Songs which featured in the bands setlist that night were once again played as Marr’s set included “This Charming Man”. Over the past decade, he has also had a very successful solo career with another great highlight of the night being his performance of “Somewhere” which was released less than a year ago. Smiths songs have played such a huge part in people’s lives and that was evident to see during “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want” which seemed perfect under the dimly lit bandstand lights as the audience joined in as Marr’s backing choir. Dave Ross who has worked almost 100 gigs at the bandstand commented on how special a gig it was saying: “Popped out the car during This Charming Man - literally everyone on Kelvin Way was singing along. Nearly 100 gigs and never seen that before” as he also commented on the fact that even dog walkers were lyric perfect as they made their way into the park. This was undoubtedly a night to remember at Kelvingrove Bandstand as one of best guitarists in the world brought his charm to the stage once again. “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” was another outstanding highlight of a special gig as the audience once again played their full part in joining in. Marr concluded the gig with a cover of Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger” and “You Just Haven’t Earned It Yet, Baby”.