I saw Kings of Leon light up the OVO Hydro with a triumphant 28-song setlist
Kings of Leon made a triumphant return to Glasgow for the first time in over two years on their ‘Can We Please Have Fun World Tour’. The band arrived in Glasgow just a couple of days after their huge show in London at Hyde Park where they were supported by special guests Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines.
It was the latter who opened up for the band at the OVO Hydro with them having already appeared in the city earlier in the year at the Barrowland Ballroom. Fans of The Vaccines will also be able to catch the band in ten days time as they will perform on the main stage at TRNSMT.
Although the band were much better suited to the venue in Glasgow’s East End, they were still a good choice as support as they played a terrific 13-song playlist which included a mix of tunes from their debut album and most recent release Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations.
Anticipation was then building for the main act with an excited Glasgow crowd ready for the main act. Kings of Leon opened up with “Ballerina Radio” and continued with another three songs rampantly to open up their set.
“We’re Kings of Leon and we’re very excited to be here with you tonight” declared lead singer Caleb Followill whose voice still sounds as good as ever. They are a band who continue to keep evolving with the bulk of their setlist being made up of songs off their most recent album release which didn’t sound out of place at all. It’s also worth mentioning that their visuals on screen were also spectacular which made the spectacle even better.
Followill revealed how excited the band were to be returning to Glasgow as he told the audience that they had 47% Scottish blood and that it was “good to be here with our family tonight and any of our cousins we may have kissed along the way.”
Obvious highlights on the night were tracks off their fourth album Only by the Night which remains one of the best albums released this side of the millennium. “Use Somebody” was a special way to end the gig as Kings of Leon fans headed home happy after a memorable night.
Kings of Leon: Setlist at The Hydro
- Ballerina Radio
- On Call
- The Bucket
- King of the Rodeo
- Manhattan
- Revelry
- Nothing to Do
- My Party
- Sex on Fire
- Don’t Stop the Bleeding
- Comeback Story
- Pyro
- Mustang
- Molly's Chambers
- Milk
- Fans
- Back Down South
- Nowhere to Run
- Wait for Me
- Split Screen
- The Bandit
- Find Me
- Closer
- Seen
Encore:
- Rainbow Ball
- Waste a Moment
- Cold Desert
- Use Somebody
