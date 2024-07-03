I saw Kings of Leon light up the OVO Hydro with a triumphant 28-song setlist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Nashville rockers made a spectacular return to Glasgow

Kings of Leon made a triumphant return to Glasgow for the first time in over two years on their ‘Can We Please Have Fun World Tour’. The band arrived in Glasgow just a couple of days after their huge show in London at Hyde Park where they were supported by special guests Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines.

Getty Images,

It was the latter who opened up for the band at the OVO Hydro with them having already appeared in the city earlier in the year at the Barrowland Ballroom. Fans of The Vaccines will also be able to catch the band in ten days time as they will perform on the main stage at TRNSMT.

Although the band were much better suited to the venue in Glasgow’s East End, they were still a good choice as support as they played a terrific 13-song playlist which included a mix of tunes from their debut album and most recent release Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations.

Anticipation was then building for the main act with an excited Glasgow crowd ready for the main act. Kings of Leon opened up with “Ballerina Radio” and continued with another three songs rampantly to open up their set.

“We’re Kings of Leon and we’re very excited to be here with you tonight” declared lead singer Caleb Followill whose voice still sounds as good as ever. They are a band who continue to keep evolving with the bulk of their setlist being made up of songs off their most recent album release which didn’t sound out of place at all. It’s also worth mentioning that their visuals on screen were also spectacular which made the spectacle even better.

Dave J Hogan/Hogan Media

Followill revealed how excited the band were to be returning to Glasgow as he told the audience that they had 47% Scottish blood and that it was “good to be here with our family tonight and any of our cousins we may have kissed along the way.”

Obvious highlights on the night were tracks off their fourth album Only by the Night which remains one of the best albums released this side of the millennium. “Use Somebody” was a special way to end the gig as Kings of Leon fans headed home happy after a memorable night.

Kings of Leon: Setlist at The Hydro

Ballerina Radio

On Call

The Bucket

King of the Rodeo

Manhattan

Revelry

Nothing to Do

My Party

Sex on Fire

Don’t Stop the Bleeding

Comeback Story

Pyro

Mustang

Molly's Chambers

Milk

Fans

Back Down South

Nowhere to Run

Wait for Me

Split Screen

The Bandit

Find Me

Closer

Seen

Encore: