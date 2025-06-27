I saw Lana Del Rey make a spectacular return to Glasgow at Hampden Park

Lana Del Rey proved why she is one of the best live performances you can see in the world right now.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lana Del Rey put on a sensational show at Hampden Park last night as she made her return to Glasgow for the first time in almost eight years.

When these shows were announced at the end of last year, I wasn’t sure how to feel about it as I wondered whether Lana would truly work in a large stadium. Those doubts that I had swiftly disappeared when she came through the door of the modest house on to the porch as thousands of fans screamed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People would instantly think that her material isn’t really suited to a big arena like Hampden, due to her soft tones but Del Rey is a true force on stage in her own special way. The stage set up was something to behold with the gig including phenomenal performances from her dancers who moved between the rooftop of the house to the swing on the porch.

Getty Images for ABA

The setlist included songs that will be released on her next album release as well as songs that people paid the ticket price to hear. Following an accomplished cover of Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man”, Del Rey glided through the set with “Ultraviolence” and “Video Games” being early highlights.

Much has been written about the digital version of Del Rey that appears in the windows of the house, but I had no issue with this as the singer went off stage for an outfit change with “Norman Fucking Rockwell” and “Arcadia” playing over the stadium PA. Although people would have preferred live versions of these two songs, it’s better than nothing.

Lana Del Rey Setlist, Hampden Park 26 June 2025:

Stars Fell on Alabama Henry, come on Stand by Your Man (Tammy Wynette cover) Chemtrails Over the Country Club (Extended intro) Ultraviolence (Extended intro) Ride Monologue (Footage compiled from various music Videos) Ride Video Games (extended outro) Norman fucking Rockwell (shortened, recorded version was played as a projection of Lana was shown through the stage set) Arcadia (shortened, recorded version was played as a projection of Lana was shown through the stage set) Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd (Extended choir outro) Quiet in the South Vertigo: Scene D'Amour How l(Hologram interlude with Lana reciting Allen Ginsberg's "Howl" poem offstage) Young and Beautiful Summertime Sadness Born to Die 57.5 Take Me Home, Country Roads (John Denver cover)

Towards the end of the concert, Del Rey reflected on how special the audience were and that it wouldn’t be long before she returns to Glasgow, admitting “this place has a special place in my heart”.

The universally known “Take Me Home, Country Roads” closed the concert with everyone up on their feet singing and dancing as Del Rey sent thousands home happy.