I saw Liam Gallagher play Definitely Maybe at TRNSMT - here are my thoughts

Liam Gallagher made his fourth appearance in Glasgow this year as he brought the album Definitely Maybe to TRNSMT

It was a welcome sight to see Liam Gallagher make his return to the stage at TRNSMT after last seeing him perform at the festival six years ago. This was going to be different though, I had looked at his setlist when he was last in Glasgow on his Definitely Maybe tour and knew exactly what we were getting. The album which turned 30 earlier this year has been a cornerstone of my record collection that I constantly go back to no matter what mood I am in so this was going to be something special. As a band Oasis were always something that was a constant growing up as my Dad would regularly play Oasis tunes in the car with my brother and uncle also being fans of the band.

When the former Oasis frontman set out on this tour back at the beginning of June, it was the first time he had performed many of these tunes as a solo artist as he had never performed the likes of “Half the World Away” and “Married With Children” live. There are some songs which are just meant to open an album and a gig and there is no doubt “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” is one of those songs. He then began to make his way through the album with the songs sounding as fresh and punchy today as they did when they were released in 1994 as he totally owned the main stage. The major highlights for me on the night was “Supersonic” followed by “Slide Away” which are two of my all-time favourite Oasis tunes. Being a big fan of The Beatles it was also special to hear “I Am the Walrus” which Liam did justice to, with the band sounding on top perform. Gallagher had joked at the beginning of the gig that this was his fourth performance in Glasgow this year, and that he would be getting sick of the sight of us soon. One thing I can guarantee is that we aren’t sick of the sight of Liam at all as it is always a joy to see him on stage in Glasgow. As you were.