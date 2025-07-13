Miles Kane said it was an honour to be added to the line-up for TRNSMT 2025 after being given a late call to replace Wunderhorse.

Miles Kane described it as a “nice surprise” after he got a late call to perform at TRNSMT this year.

The 39-year-old last played the festival back in 2018, when he also joined long time mates the Arctic Monkeys to perform 505 on the main stage.

Kane has a new album coming out later this year, and revealed he was given the shout to replace Wunderhorse on the bill on Thursday night after the band had to pull out of the festival due to illness.

Miles Kane | TRNSMT

With his One Man Band tour now ended, he’s back with his band on stage for the first time in Glasgow in over three years. The setlist was a mixture of old and new tunes.

What songs did Miles Kane play at TRNSMT 2025?

Troubled son

Inhaler

Rearrange

Love Is Cruel

Coup de Grace

Sunlight in the Shadows

Come Closer

Miles Kane has a long history with the city which goes back over 15 years to early gigs at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, the Barrowland Ballroom and the O2 ABC and said he was honoured to get the call to play the festival this year. He’ll be back in Glasgow in September for a record store appearance at Assai Records on Sauchiehall Street to promote new album Sunlight in the Shadows.

Although some festivalgoers may have been disappointed that they weren’t able to catch Wunderhorse who appear to be a band on the rise off the back of supporting Sam Fender, the band will likely be back in Glasgow in no time. Miles Kane was a great addition to the bill and got the crowd rocking early on which can be difficult to do in one of the earlier slots. He is a great performer and brings to much flare and charisma to the stage which rubbed off on the audience as the sung along to his final tune “Come Closer”.