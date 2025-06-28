I saw Simple Minds play an incredible homecoming gig at Bellahouston Park

The band absolutely smashed their biggest UK headline show in almost 35 years with a night to remember at Bellahouston Park.

Simple Minds were absolutely on fire last night when they returned to their hometown for a huge outdoor gig at Bellahouston Park.

The rain didn’t dampen the crowds spirits as the bad stormed through an utterly brilliant set for one hour and 45 minutes that brought a new energy to some old classics. Although Jim and Charlie may no longer live in Glasgow, and reside in Sicily’s Taormina, this is a band that still has a strong Glasgow identity about them who have a love for their hometown audience.

Early on in the setlist, Jim Kerr joked that he had Charlie had finally made it to Bellahouston Park and that it was a bit of a ‘mystery’ coming in here. He rhymed off going to Rouken Glen Park, Queen’s Park and Newlands Park - saying that it was probably because they didn’t have the bus fare. He quickly quipped that they didn’t need to worry now as they’ve got their bus passes.

This was my sixth time going to see the Minds and as always it was something different to the previous time. In the run up to the gig, the band had confirmed that they would play their 1985 number one album ‘Once Upon A Time’ in full for their biggest UK headline show since 1991. Some of the highlights from this album performed in the set included a terrific version of “All The Things She Said” which is rarely played live and “Ghostdancing”.

Simple Minds’ 1989 number one hit single “Belfast Child” stole the show for me though as Jim Kerr hushed the huge crowd at Bellahouston for a powerful rendition of the song which still has a meaning today almost 40 years on.

The band keep on going from strength to strength in their current form with Gordie Goudie, Cherise Osei, Ged Grimes, Sarah Brown and latest addition, Erik Ljunggren. This was a special Glasgow gig to remember and the band absolutely smashed it with Future Islands, KT Tunstall and the other acts also contributing to a great night of live music.

We already cannot wait to see what Simple Minds have planned for their 50th anniversary tour which is only two years away.