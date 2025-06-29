The Welsh rockers were on top form as they played to a sold out audience at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stereophonics made a triumphant return to Glasgow last night for the first time in three years for a huge sold out show at Bellahouston Park.

Glasgow concertgoers have been treated to terrific nights of live music at the park this summer with the Punk All Dayer, Sting and Simple Minds before Stereophonics brought the curtain down on Summer Sessions for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Welsh band, led by Kelly Jones have a long-standing relationship with Glasgow that stretches back to playing The Garage, The Cathouse and Barrowlands. This was their first gig since headlining The Isle of Wight Festival last weekend, and from the off, this looked as though it was going to be a night to remember.

Stereophonics

Admittedly, this was my first time seeing Stereophonics even though the bands songs have been an ever present part of my life growing up. Blossoms off the back of a terrific set at Glastonbury were the perfect warm up act for the Welsh rockers who kicked things off with “The Bartender and the Thief’ showing they meant business. Jones quipped that they had been asked to play Glastonbury but instead wanted to play Glasgow, later describing the city and its people as a place that has never let the band down.

What followed for almost the next two hours was a journey through the band’s incredible career, with no hit left behind. This was the perfect Saturday night out in Glasgow, that had a feel of nostalgia as well as a band who are at the peak of their powers as a live band.

The current tour culminates with a huge hometown return to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium next month.