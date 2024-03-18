I saw Stiff Little Fingers 27th St Patrick's Day gig in Glasgow and they are still brilliant live
Stiff Little Fingers have been playing Glasgow's legendary Barrowland Ballroom on St Patrick's Day since the early 1990s with the band performing back to back nights in the East End this year.
It is a tradition for Glaswegians to head along under the bright neon-flashing lights on March 17 to see the band who have formed a special connection with the Glasgow audience over time.
The gig was opened by former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock and his band who played tunes from his solo albums. The highlight of his set was his performance of the Pistol's punk hit Pretty Vacant with the crowd joined in.
As the lights went down in the Barrowland, the usual "Go For It" came on which was the title song of the bands 1981 third studio album. The set opened with Suspect Device off Inflammable Material as Jake Burns and the band went through some of their best known tunes.
Highlights from the setlist included Fly the Flag, Strummerville and Gotta Getaway before the band finished their set with a cover of The Specials Doesn't Make It Alright and performed Alternative Ulster before thanking the audience for sticking with the band and continuing to see them across a remarkable run of gigs across the decades.
It had been ten years since my first SLF gig at the Barrowland, and although the crowd and band might have gotten a bit older, this remains one of the best gigs you can see in Glasgow.
