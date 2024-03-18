Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stiff Little Fingers have been playing Glasgow's legendary Barrowland Ballroom on St Patrick's Day since the early 1990s with the band performing back to back nights in the East End this year.

It is a tradition for Glaswegians to head along under the bright neon-flashing lights on March 17 to see the band who have formed a special connection with the Glasgow audience over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gig was opened by former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock and his band who played tunes from his solo albums. The highlight of his set was his performance of the Pistol's punk hit Pretty Vacant with the crowd joined in.

Belfast punk rockers Stiff Little Fingers will be stopping off at the O2 Academy on March 23.

As the lights went down in the Barrowland, the usual "Go For It" came on which was the title song of the bands 1981 third studio album. The set opened with Suspect Device off Inflammable Material as Jake Burns and the band went through some of their best known tunes.

Highlights from the setlist included Fly the Flag, Strummerville and Gotta Getaway before the band finished their set with a cover of The Specials Doesn't Make It Alright and performed Alternative Ulster before thanking the audience for sticking with the band and continuing to see them across a remarkable run of gigs across the decades.