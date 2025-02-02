Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bluebells made their Barrowland Ballroom debut on Saturday night as part of Celtic Connections which is drawing to a close after another year to remember.

They have always wanted to play the legendary East End venue and last night that dream became a reality as they took to the stage in front of a packed crowd.

Famous faces from the world of music and sport were spotted in the crowd after making my way upstairs with the likes of Love and Money lead singer James Grant, Texas bass player Johnny McElhone and former Celtic manager Neil. Lennon being amongst the audience.

They kicked off the set with “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fall” which was coincidentally the first track on their debut album Sisters that was released back in 1984.

Having released only released their second album in April 2023, there was something Bluebells material I got to hear live for the first time which slotted in nicely to the setlist.

Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool

Daddy Was an Engineer

Forever More

Anyone Could Be a Buzzcock

Red Guitars

Gone Tomorrow

Orienteering

Stonehouse Violets

Blue Train

All I Ever Said

Some Sweet Day

Cath

All I Am (Is Loving You)

I’m Falling

South Atlantic Way

Patriot Game

Gone Tomorrow

Young at Heart

What Goes On

For What It’s Worth

This was my first gig of 2025 and was a really special one as lead singer Ken McCluskey had told me about the bands desire to play the venue a couple of years back - and to see that ambition become a reality for him, Bobby, David and the rest of the band was brilliant. They brought a lot of joy and happiness to a packed room on a night that will last long in the memory of the band.