I saw The Bluebells play Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom for the very first time on a special night
They have always wanted to play the legendary East End venue and last night that dream became a reality as they took to the stage in front of a packed crowd.
Famous faces from the world of music and sport were spotted in the crowd after making my way upstairs with the likes of Love and Money lead singer James Grant, Texas bass player Johnny McElhone and former Celtic manager Neil. Lennon being amongst the audience.
They kicked off the set with “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fall” which was coincidentally the first track on their debut album Sisters that was released back in 1984.
Having released only released their second album in April 2023, there was something Bluebells material I got to hear live for the first time which slotted in nicely to the setlist.
Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool
Daddy Was an Engineer
Forever More
Anyone Could Be a Buzzcock
Red Guitars
Gone Tomorrow
Orienteering
Stonehouse Violets
Blue Train
All I Ever Said
Some Sweet Day
Cath
All I Am (Is Loving You)
I’m Falling
South Atlantic Way
Patriot Game
Gone Tomorrow
Young at Heart
What Goes On
For What It’s Worth
This was my first gig of 2025 and was a really special one as lead singer Ken McCluskey had told me about the bands desire to play the venue a couple of years back - and to see that ambition become a reality for him, Bobby, David and the rest of the band was brilliant. They brought a lot of joy and happiness to a packed room on a night that will last long in the memory of the band.
