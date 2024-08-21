Gigs in Glasgow: I saw the Pixies play a relentless set at Glasgow's O2 Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Pixies made their return to the O2 Academy for the first time in almost five years

On a dreich cold night in Glasgow, the Pixies made their epic return to Glasgow’s O2 Academy on their 2024 European Tour..

The band had last performed in the city two years previous when they headed to the West End for a memorable intimate gig at Kelvingrove Bandstand. The bandstand has become a popular haunt for them as they also appeared there in 2017.

It was however back indoors, and just as well with the weather to the O2 Academy on Eglinton Street where they last appeared almost five years ago.

Black Francis of Pixies; the hallowed alternative rock group are set for a performance of classics and tracks from their new album as they perform at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on August 20 2024. | Getty Images

When I arrived at the gig, it was already pretty full in standing to watch support band The Pale White who played a short but memorable set as their drummer took centre stage with a fantastic solo before they went off.

Pixies fans are the real deal and really do love the band from Boston which is obvious at their gigs as they get in early and want to enjoy the experience.

They came on stage to a terrific ovation and opened up with “Gouge Away” which is off their legendary 1989 album Doolittle which still remains a cornerstone of any good record collection and makes up the bulk of the bands set.

Fans were also treated to a few covers in amongst the set as the band performed versions of tunes by The Jesus and Mary Chain and Neil Young. However, knowing the album Doolittle so well it was wonderful to hear some of the tracks off the album performed live such as “Here Comes Your Man”, “Debaser” and “Monkey Goes to Heaven”.

As always at a Pixies gig, the most memorable part of the night was when the band performed “Where Is My Mind?” which saw the audience respond to Pixies frontman Black Francis as a sort of preacher when singing the song.

They are a band not to be missed and remain as relevant in 2024 as they were over 35 years ago.