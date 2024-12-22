Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Travis made their return home to Glasgow last night on their Raze the Bar tour.

It was the first time that the band had performed at the venue on the banks of the River Clyde since 2018. I was fortunate enough to see the band earlier this year when they supported The Killers and just had to see them again.

Their latest album L.A. Times has been a real return to form for the band who have undoubtedly been one of the best live acts to see in 2024.

As the theme from “Cheers” struck up the band took to the stage for their final gig of the year and opened up with “Bus”. What followed was a magnificent journey through the bands back catalogue as they then headed into “Driftwood”.

Lead singer Fran Healy then declared that it was “good to be home” before launching into “Closer”. It isn’t a song that I can’t admit to spending as much time with unlike other Travis songs but it really hit me last night as Fran spoke about losing his best friend Wolfgang Becker last week.

He asked the crowd to think of someone who meant something close to them and light up their phone. It was a really lovely moment on the night. The bulk of the setlist was made up of tunes from L.A. Times and none of them looked out of place as tracks like “Gaslight” and “Raze the Bar” will likely be part of the Travis setlist for years to come.

Healy also acknowledged the viral clip from the night before when he returned to The Horse Shoe Bar to sing karaoke. Speaking about the clip he said: “The Horse Shoe is our local. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do. You go there for a pint and a chat”.

After heading off stage after “Turn”, they returned for a three song encore which comprised of “Flowers in the Window”, “Mull of Kintyre” and “Why Does It Always Rain on Me?”

Fran Healy had explained he had sought permission from Sir Paul McCartney to cover the Wings number one hit. This year has been a special year for Travis and this gig was undoubtedly one of the highlights of it.