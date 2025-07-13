TRNSMT 2025: I watched Biffy Clyro play a set to remember on the main stage at TRNSMT as the sun set over Glasgow
Biffy Clyro made an emphatic return to the main stage at TRNSMT as the main Saturday night headliner.
It had been the first time that the band had headlined the festival since way back in 2017when they performed across three days with the likes of Radiohead, Kasabian, Catfish and the Bottlemen and The 1975.
They’re a band who Scottish people are very familiar with, opening the set on the night playing “The Captain” off their 2009 album Only Revolutions. It hadn’t been too long since the band performed in the city as last year the played three sold out nights at the Barrowland Ballroom when they played their first three albums in full.
What did Biffy Clyro play at TRNSMT 2025?
The Captain
That Golden Rule
Who's Got a Match?
Biblical
Re-Arrange
Wolves of Winter
Tiny Indoor Fireworks
A Little Love
Born on a Horse
Space
Different People
A Hunger in Your Haunt
Black Chandelier
Instant History
Mountains
Stingin' Belle
Encore:
Machines
Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies
Bubbles
Many of Horror
The childhood friends have a strong connection to Glasgow having played their first gig as Skrewfish supporting the band Pink Kross at the Key Youth Centre in East Kilbride. However, two years later the trio would move to Glasgow for university. Neil headed off to Glasgow University, whilst the Johnston twins headed to Stow College. And the college would play a role in the future of the band.
Stow College’s Electric Honey record label, run by students at the college, has been dubbed by Uncut as the most successful student label in the world. The label released Biffy’s debut EP thekidswhopoptodaywillrocktomorrow in 2000. The EP and subsequent slot at T in the Park lead to the band being signed by Beggars Banquet later that year. The band would follow the EP up with the release of Blackened Sky, The Vertigo of Bliss and Infinity Land between 2002 and 2005, further cementing their reputation as one of the best up and coming bands in the country.
However, it was their next album, 2007’s Puzzle that brought them to the attention of a wider audience. The album reached number two in the UK charts and was voted album of the year at many music publications. The following year, they’d get their first top 10 single with the release of Mountains from Only Revolutions - it reached number five. Now, Biffy were firmly in the mainstream - so much so that single Many of Honour would later be covered by X Factor winner Matt Cardle in 2011, who scored that year’s Christmas number one in the process.
Biffy Clyro fans will hope that they won’t have to wait another eight years until they once again get to see the band at TRNSMT.
