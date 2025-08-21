The Garage has had its share of celebrities over the years, but few have been as unexpected as Michael Shannon, joined by Jason Narducy and friends, celebrating the 40th anniversary of REM’s 1985 album, Fables of the Reconstruction. announce a 2025 UK tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s iconic 1985 album, Fables of the Reconstruction. The Sauchiehall Street venue welcomed the multi-award winning actor - star of Revolutionary Road, Nocturnal Animals, The Shape of Water, Knives Out, Man of Steel and Bullet Train.
After the pair’s sold out run of gigs honouring REM’s debut album Murmur - which saw the four original members of REM come together for the first time in 17 years at the tour’s Athens stop in the US - the Fables tour brought Shannon and Narducy together again for a run of special live performances in the UK.
Shannon and Narducy have been collaborating for the last eleven years, playing entire albums by some of their favourite artists such as Neil Young, The Modern Lovers, Bob Dylan, The Smiths, and T. Rex at various Chicago clubs. In July 2023, they performed Murmur at Chicago’s Metro to a full house, with a guest appearance from REM’s own Mike Mills. Initially planned as a one-off performance to honour both the album and venue’s 40th anniversary, the show’s success inspired Shannon and Narducy to take the project on the road.
“I had never done a tour before. Jason nudged me after the Murmur set in Chicago at Metro. Now it’s all I want to do,” Shannon says. “I’m happy this one is twice as long. The last one was too short. This music is beyond comprehension and I cherish every chance I get to deliver it, even second generation. R.E.M. means the world to me. And this band led by Jason is stone cold ridiculous. Even if I never walked onstage, you would get a hell of a show.”
Narducy adds: “After Michael and I took the band on the road playing Murmur, we discussed possibly trying something again in 2025. It will be the 40th anniversary of Fables Of The Reconstruction so we will open with that album, in sequence. Then we will dig deep into the R.E.M. catalogue to round out the performance. Each show will have unique setlists. We love celebrating the music of this great band.”