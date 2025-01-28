Headline acts from home and abroad will entertain audiences through to Sunday, 2 February. Highlights include Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, Afrobeat pioneer Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, soul powerhouse Lady Blackbird, and folk legend Karine Polwart.

The last week has saw Transatlantic Sessions grace the Concert Hall stage, while the iconic Roaming Roots Revue saw Roddy Hart lead a star cast including Hamish Hawk, Villagers and Jill Jackson to celebrate some of the UK’s most famous songwriters and bands.

Tomorrow, indie favourites will unite to honour the groundbreaking psychedelic folk music of David Crosby. Acclaimed artists, including American songwriter BC Camplight, Liam Ó Maonlaí (Hothouse Flowers), Kris Drever (Lau) and The Staves, will collaborate for this special debut performance.

From 200 community choir singers participating in Karine Polwart’s The Back of Winter workshop to events such as Battle of the Folk Bands, the Danny Kyle Open Stage, and BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year, the festival’s programme continues to showcase talent as it draws to a close.

Spanning 10 genres, including indie, Americana, jazz, and orchestral, the festival features a host of folk favourites, with performances guaranteed to get audiences on their feet.

Over 18 magical days, Celtic Connections will bring together approximately 1,200 musicians and artists from 20 countries for 300 events across 25 venues, with total attendance expected to reach around 110,000.

This year, Celtic Connections heralds the start of Glasgow 850, the city’s year-long 850th birthday celebration. The opening concert was inspired by ‘Let Glasgow Flourish’, the motto on the city’s coat of arms, as musicians paid tribute to the city’s rich artistic heritage and flourishing future through a special night music, spoken-word, dance and film.

