In Pictures: Glenmorangie brings style and fun to Connect Music Festival

Music met mixology in Glenmorangie's striking lounge at the heart of Connect Music Festival. With a view of the main Grand Parade Stage.

Their three day residency included performances from DJs including Harri (Sub Club), BillyWoods (Supermax), Nightwave, Hayley Zalassi, Corran (Polka Dot Disco Club) and Craig Smith (6th Borough Project).

Making its Scottish debut with Glenmorangie this year was the Zen of Whisky: immersive sensory tasting experiences curated by happysense, uniting the vision of Connect and the exceptional character and craft of Glenmorangie.

Adding further festival stardust to the wondrous world of Glenmorangie at Connect, and following its barnstorming success last year, was the return of complimentary festival make-up in the lounge across the weekend.

Cocktails included a Highland Mist Slushie (X by Glenmorangie – IRN BRU – stonefruit – frozen), Ginger Zing (Glenmorangie Original - London Essence Delicate Ginger Ale), Peach Blush (X by Glenmorangie - London Essence Peach & Jasmine Soda), and Pineapple Fizz Highball (X by Glenmorangie- London Essence Pineapple Soda).

The perfect summer serves to enjoy while watching Young Fathers, Róisín Murphy, Primal Scream, Fred Again and the raft of other outstanding artists that played across the weekend.

1 . Glenmorangie at Connect Music Festival

2 . Glenmorangie at Connect Music Festival

3 . Glenmorangie at Connect Music Festival

4 . Glenmorangie at Connect Music Festival