In Pictures: In the crowd for TRNSMT weekend at Glasgow Green

Over 120,000 fans arrived at Glasgow Green over the weekend for Scotland’s biggest music festival. Music fans flocked to the city for a huge weekend of good times at Glasgow Green, with more than 80 artists across four stages including Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, Calvin Harris, Example, Garbage, Sugababes, Chase & Status, Courteeners, Cian Ducrot, Tom Grennan and Natasha Bedingfield.

The city park was transformed into a festival site with food trucks, bars, a VIP area beside the People’s Palace, chill out area and multiple stages. Take a look through pictures that capture the festival vibes as the crowd enjoyed the highlight of Glasgow’s summer of music.