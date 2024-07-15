In Pictures: In the crowd for TRNSMT weekend at Glasgow Green

By Paul Trainer

Published 15th Jul 2024

Spot yourself in the crowd in 25 pictures of music fans enjoying TRNSMT weekend in Glasgow.

Over 120,000 fans arrived at Glasgow Green over the weekend for Scotland’s biggest music festival. Music fans flocked to the city for a huge weekend of good times at Glasgow Green, with more than 80 artists across four stages including Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, Calvin Harris, Example, Garbage, Sugababes, Chase & Status, Courteeners, Cian Ducrot, Tom Grennan and Natasha Bedingfield.

The city park was transformed into a festival site with food trucks, bars, a VIP area beside the People’s Palace, chill out area and multiple stages. Take a look through pictures that capture the festival vibes as the crowd enjoyed the highlight of Glasgow’s summer of music.

Thousands of music fans enjoyed three days of music at this year's TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green.

