Matthew Bourne’s magical dance production of Edward Scissorhands has carved a place in the hearts of audiences world-wide since its premiere in 2005. Following sell out performances in America, Australia, Korea, Japan and Europe, it had its first major revival in 2014 and now returns to UK theatres for the first time in 9 years. Based on the classic Tim Burton movie and featuring the hauntingly beautiful music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, Bourne and his company return to this witty, bittersweet story of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world. Matthew Bourne said “Never has the story of Edward Scissorhands been more timely. In an era when uniqueness and identity is both celebrated and reviled, its story of how we treat anyone who appears to be different in our communities is as poignant and relevant as when my dear friend Caroline Thompson wrote the screenplay for Tim Burton’s legendary movie fable some 33 years ago.

“Once again I am truly indebted to Caroline, Tim Burton and Danny Elfman for trusting us with their beloved tale. In fact, New Adventures is the only company in the world that performs Edward Scissorhands as a theatrical spectacle.

“One of the joys of our show is the generational casting. Our town of Hope Springs USA is made up of six families, a Mother, a Father, a Son and a Daughter (though this year we have also added a same-sex parent family for the first time). This gives us a wonderful opportunity to support younger dancers, many of whom have been nurtured in our talent development programmes, but also to work, once again, with many former New Adventures stars, in the roles of the Mums and Dads! New Adventures truly is a family and never more so than in this production. I’m particularly delighted that my Associate Artistic Director, Etta Murfitt is returning to the stage in her created role as “Peg Boggs” and our New Adventures Take Part Creative Director, and original “Kim” in this production, Kerry Biggin will also return to the show to also play “Peg”. I’m thrilled to welcome “Edward” back for our 2023/4 season to spread his message of joy, creativity and acceptance”.

Edward Scissorhands is at Theatre Royal Glasgow Tue 21 May - Sat 25 May 2024.

