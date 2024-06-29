In Pictures: Pink brings her Summer Carnival tour to Glasgow with Hampden Park gigs

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 29th Jun 2024, 18:19 BST

Pink perform in Glasgow last night and is set to get the party started at Hampden Park again tonight. Here’s what the show looked like.

Pink performed in Glasgow last night at Hampden Park on her Summer Carnival Tour and will bring another electrifying performance to the stage tonight before heading off to perform in Amsterdam, Stuttgart and Stockholm.

It is the first time that Pink has performed in Glasgow since June 2019 on her Beautiful Trauma Tour. Here’s some of the best pictures from last night’s show.

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour at Hampden Park

1. Pink in Glasgow

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour at Hampden ParkPhoto: LISA FERGUSON

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour in Glasgow

2. Pink in Glasgow

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour in GlasgowPhoto: LISA FERGUSON

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour in Glasgow

3. Pink in Glasgow

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour in GlasgowPhoto: LISA FERGUSON

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour finishes the up on Glasgow

4. Pink in Glasgow

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour finishes the up on GlasgowPhoto: LISA FERGUSON

