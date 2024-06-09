In Pictures: Taylor Swift kicks off the UK leg of Eras tour with spectacular concerts at Murrayfield

Paul Trainer
Published 9th Jun 2024
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 13:49 BST

This has been the Taylor Swift weekend as the global superstar took over Murrayfield for three record-making gigs.

The first of her three sell-out shows broke Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium show - with close to 73,000 fans in attendance. The Scottish shows launched the UK leg of her Eras Tour which began in the United States in March 2023 and continues to attract global attention.

Taylor Swift played to adoring fans for over three hours at each gig, performing 45 songs from 10 of her acclaimed albums.

Fans from all over the world booked accommodation in Glasgow and Edinburgh to be able to attend the events. Here are some photographs that capture the atmosphere at the gigs.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium Photo: Jane Barlow

The American star broke Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium show - with nearly 73,000 fans in attendance

The American star broke Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium show - with nearly 73,000 fans in attendance Photo: Jane Barlow

The pop icon dazzled fans as she took to the stage

The pop icon dazzled fans as she took to the stage Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Swifties were treated to an incredible three-hour show

Swifties were treated to an incredible three-hour show Photo: Jane Barlow

