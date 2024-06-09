In Pictures: The Reeling Festival celebrates trad music at Rouken Glen

Music fans descended on Rouken Glen Park this weekend to see some of Scotland’s most talented trad musicians in action at The Reeling Festival.

Gaelic electronica band Niteworks – who closed off Saturday playing one of their final shows after more than 17 years together – were among the great and the good of the country’s trendy trad scene who performed at the festival.

Niteworks also announced the details of their final show at the festival, set to take place at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Saturday 16 November.

Now in its second year, The Reeling saw the park spring to life with world-class performances spanning two stages, a dedicated kids area and high quality Scottish food and drink offerings from the likes of Birch coffee and Screaming Peacock.

Founder Michael Pellegrotti, who is also behind Skye Live, said: “The performances were incredible and will long live in the memory. We’re so pleased so many people chose to spend their weekend with us, celebrating the incredible talent who make the Scottish trad scene so special. I’m incredibly proud that Glasgow’s summer celebration of trad is now a fixture of the musical calendar.”

