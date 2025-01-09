00s indie rockers to headline Barrowland Ballroom gig

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular 00s indie rock band will bring their UK tour to Glasgow this April.

The Zutons, known for their 2006 hit Valerie - that was later covered by Amy Winehouse, will play at the Barrowland Ballroom on Friday, 4 April. The tour comes in support of their first new music in 16 years, with the release of the Big Decider - their fourth release.

Announcing the shows on Instagram, the band said: “We are delighted to announce our April 2025 UK Tour, playing at some incredible venues around the UK, including a special hometown Liverpool show”.

The Zutons last played in Glasgow at SWG3 in April last year.

The band was formed in Liverpool in 2001 and is fronted by Dave McCabe, drummer Sean Payne, and saxophonist Abi Harding, they split in 2009. They returned for a one off for the Warrington indie rock group Viola Beach, whose members had died earlier that year in a car accident in Sweden back in 2016 before formally returning in 2018.

The Zutons first came to prominence with the 2006 single Valerie which appeared on their second album Tired of Hanging Around. The track as a top 10 hit for the group before Mark Ronson and Winehouse covered the track for Ronson's second studio album Version. Their version reached number two in the charts.