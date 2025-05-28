Irish hip-hop group Kneecap are still scheduled to headline Wide Awake festival in London on Friday evening despite member Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh being charged with a terror offence. | Getty Images for BFI

Announcement comes after an intervention from Police Scotland last week, issuing a statement saying Kneecap performing at TRNSMT festival would require a significant police operation. Ticket holders were told this evening that the group will not be performing at the July concert in Glasgow Green.

Irish hip hop band Kneecap have been taken off the line-up for this year’s TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green. The promoter, DF Concerts, issued an update to all ticket holders this evening: “Due to concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event, Kneecap will no longer perform at TRNSMT on Friday, 11 July. We thank fans for their understanding.”

Having weathered the intervention of politicians following their appearance at Coachella, support of Palestine and criticism of Israel, the band’s scheduled performance in the festival lineup has now been cancelled due to the position of Police Scotland that Kneecap’s performance would require a significant policing operation that would be incompatible with the promoter’s plan for the opening day of the festival.

Last week, a police spokesperson said: "There was no prior consultation with Police Scotland before acts were booked. Officers have highlighted the potential reaction of such a large audience to this band would require a significant policing operation in order to support the delivery of a safe event. We have also passed on information from the public around safety concerns to allow organisers to make an informed decision on the running of the festival." Consultation with police before the booking of music acts for a festival in Glasgow is not considered to be common practice. When asked for comment this evening, Police Scotland provided the same statement.

Kneecap immediately announced a gig at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on confirmation of the lineup change: “To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry...it is out of our hands. Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues - ever. Make of that what you will. To try to make up for it, we will be at your O2 Academy on Tuesday July 8th. - Pre-sale is tomorrow at 10am in our WhatsApp channel. - General sale is 10am this coming Saturday. “

Police Scotland and the promoter of the festival have been in regular contact regarding the staging of TRNSMT at Glasgow Green, an annual event that has been taking place since 2017. Police Scotland singled out the band in discussions, making representations regarding what they consider to be the local context of Kneecap performing at TRNSMT.

Police concerns centred on the potential for football related flashpoints in the area surrounding the festival, the city centre and in the festival due to the rivalry between Celtic and Rangers fans and the Irish republican lyrics of Kneecap. Police registered concerns that the band’s performance would require additional policing because of potential crowd reaction.

The move comes after a special police operation for the most recent Celtic v Rangers match. In March, football supporters from The Green Brigade and Rangers’ Union Bears ultras groups were kettled by police and denied entry to the Celtic Park after police used Section 60 powers, intended to be used to search individuals for weapons. Supporters were reported to the procurator fiscal for concealing their identity.

In April, First Minister John Swinney backed calls for Kneecap to be removed from the lineup for this year’s TRNSMT music festival after outrage over a video clip from a performance in 2023. Organisers were urged to drop the Belfast trio over footage from a gig that appeared to show a band member saying: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP." Swinney said the alleged comments "crossed a line" and were unacceptable. He said: “It would be unacceptable for me for the band to perform on such a stage given the fact their comments are so beyond the pale. I think TRNSMT have got to respond to that.” The band have have since apologised to the families of murdered MPs Sir David Amess and Jo Cox.

On 21 May, Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged by the Metropolitan Police after an incident on 21 November 2024 at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London. Mr Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 18 June. In a statement posted on social media, Kneecap said: "We deny this 'offence' and will vehemently defend ourselves."

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said this evening that the decision to remove the band from the lineup was a matter for the promoter and Police Scotland. Last month, council leader Susan Aitken said the local auhtority would not support a ban on the group performing in the city: “The UK is a state where MPs have been murdered in recent years. Words can and do matter. That – certainly not on the part of the SNP group – doesn’t translate into support for a ban on them playing in Glasgow or indeed anywhere else.”

Kneecap have been the focus of intense international scrutiny following their vocal criticism of Israeli military action in Gaza, particularly after their appearance at Coachella. Last month, music artists including Fontaines DC - who appear at TRNSMT on Saturday 12 July - Massive Attack, Dexys and The Pogues, signed an open letter in support of the band saying they face "a clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform the group."