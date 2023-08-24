Kevin McGuire and George Bowie surprise fans around Scotland with Wagon Wheel performances - plus your chance to support at headline show

Scots country star Kevin McGuire is offering emerging talents the chance to support him at his headline show in October – because he knows how tough it is to get a break, despite starring on stage with George Bowie and their hit Wagon Wheel.

The modern country singer has been hitting hight numbers on stream sites and YouTube after teaming up with the GBX star for their country-dance cover of Wagon Wheel. And their surprise live performances at Party at the Palace last weekend, at the Scottish

Grand National and at Coloursfest went down a storm.

A video of their performance at Party at the Palace has notched up tens of thousands of views in no time – and they’re doing it again at Hamilton Races tomorrow.

Kevin said: “My first Coloursfest, so it was an honour to be asked by George to perform with him.

“Performing Wagon Wheel at Coloursfest with George was bonkers. The crowd were absolutely incredible and were going totally nuts for it.

“Party at the Palace was wild too – I went on with Geo on the main stage and the reaction was like nothing I’ve had before. I love working with George.

“Sometimes I can get a wee bit nervous because at the end of the day Wagon Wheel is a country tune and there's not a lot of that in dance music, but they seem to love it.

“From the first second they were singing along at Coloursfest and PATP.

“The George shows are so different to my other gigs, so it’s my chance to just completely let loose, jump around and totally be in the moment for a few minutes!

“At PATP I then played a full set with my band as well so it was really interesting having both sides of my music on display at the same event.

“Everything feels crazy right now, but in a great way. Each week brings something totally different for me. From festivals to music videos to new music, things are totally snowballing but in the way I’ve always dreamed of.

“And the next one is at Hamilton Park Races on Friday 25 th – George and his wife Ellene tell me it’s one of their favourite shows of the year so I’m buzzing to do Wagon Wheel live for the crowd of thousands there.”

After this weekend the focus is on his headline show at Classic Grand.

And if you are trying to make it in music, you could be one of them. “I am now turning a lot of attention to my massive Glasgow headliner on October 6 at Classic Grand.

“This will be my biggest full band show to date, and it’s heading for a sell-out. I’ve still got a fair few shows between now and then, but I’m gonna make sure this is a special night.

Maybe a wee bit of line dancing? Who knows. “I’m looking for an opening act for the show, and the reason I’ve put a post out instead of

going through an agency/promoter is because I know how tough it can be for emerging artists unless they’re represented.

“It was never a level playing field for me and it's something I want to change here locally in the music industry. I’m looking for a local act who is passionate about the songs they write, know how to get a crowd going, and excited to showcase their music!

“Just send an email to [email protected] with a little bit of info about yourself, why you’d be a great fit for the show, and some links so I can check out your music!”

As well as Wagon Wheel, which is now over half a million streams, George remixed Kevin’s solo track A Little Sun.

And the pair are cooking up the next secret collab as we speak, having struck up a close friendship.

Kevin said: “I’m absolutely loving the collaborations with George. I love making music and to be able to give country music the chance of a wider audience is really special for me, particularly here in Scotland.

“George is so enthusiastic about it too, which is really amazing considering how much he’s already achieved. I’ve got a feeling this is gonna keep growing and growing.

“I absolutely LOVE the GBX remix of A Little Sun. So much so that myself and my mate Gemma had to run out to the good old Scottish hills at sunset with the drone and shoot a lyric video. We just dropped it a couple of days ago, so please go and have a look on my

YouTube channel.

“I have brand new music ready, which I can’t wait for. Those who have followed me over the past few years know that country music is what I'm all about, and the new record will be with you very soon. This one’s been in the works for a while, and it feels like a great time to get it out.”