Over its 35 years, King Tut’s has been an important venue for a broad and eclectic range of grassroots talent and has been at the forefront of the Scottish live music scene.
The venue continues to be one of the most celebrated venues in the world and has supported some of the music industry’s biggest names at the start of their careers from Oasis and Florence and the Machine to The 1975 and Radiohead.
Here are 16 of the biggest and best bands and musicians who have played at King Tut’s in Glasgow.
1. Blur
There was around 40 people in the crowd to watch Blur perform at King Tut's in July 1990. The following year, the venue was turning people away from the door after they released the single ‘There’s No Other Way’ which ended up in the UK top 10. | Getty Images
2. Oasis
Three bands were meant to play the end of Mayfest at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in 1993 - Boyfriend, 18 Wheeler, and Sister Lovers. Oasis were not added to the line-up by the promoter but demanded to be added to the bill. On the night they performed four songs to a small crowd which included Alan McGee who would go on to sign them to Creation Records. | Getty Images
3. The Killers
Las Vegas rockers made their debut at King Tut's in 2004 a couple of weeks after the release of their debut album Hot Fuss which shot the band to stardom. 14 years after this gig, they returned to the venue on St Vincent Street an hour after headlining TRNSMT to play an intimate gig to 300 people. | Getty Images
4. King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
Paolo Nutini made his debut at Tuts when he was just 17 in 2004. Paolo has said he’d much rather perform multiple nights at King Tut’s than play at a massive venue and has always returned to the venue over the years. | King Tut's