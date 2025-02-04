King Tut's celebrates 35 years of musical legacy with special panel event

Glasgow’s legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut is marking 35 years at the heart of Scotland’s music scene with a special panel event that dives into its rich history, cultural impact, and what lies ahead for the grassroots venue.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut next week on Monday 10th February – 35 years to the day the first ever gig took place in the venue - the panel will feature an eclectic mix of artists and industry insiders who’ve been part of the venue’s incredible journey:

Aidan Moffat – the unmistakable voice of Arab Strap, known for shaping Scotland’s alternative soundscape.

Katie Lynch – rising indie star performing as Theo Bleak, representing the next wave of talent King Tut’s proudly champions.

Fiona Shepherd – esteemed rock and pop critic, offering unique insight into Glasgow’s music evolution.

Billy Kennedy – acclaimed musician from Frightened Rabbit and current project Haiver, reflecting on King Tut’s as a pivotal stage in countless artists’ careers.

Together, they’ll share personal stories, reflect on iconic moments from the venue’s past, discuss the evolution of live music spaces, and explore King Tut’s role in creating unforgettable nights, groundbreaking performances, and nurturing the stars of tomorrow.

King Tut's

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This unique event will be set in an intimate seated setting within the main venue and all ticket buyers will receive a complimentary drink on arrival to help raise a glass to King Tut’s 35th year.

Since opening its doors in February 1990, King Tut’s has been more than just a venue—it’s been the launchpad for global superstars and a second home for music lovers. From Oasis’s game-changing 1993 gig to early performances by Sam Fender, Paolo Nutini, and countless others, King Tut’s has earned its reputation as the place to discover your next favourite artist.

As the venue celebrates 35 years of unforgettable nights, groundbreaking performances, and the spirit of live music, this event isn’t just a look back - it’s a tribute to the future of grassroots music in Scotland and beyond.

Tickets are on sale now for the event next week here.