King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut has revealed the line up for the 14th edition of its annual New Year’s Revolution Festival between 2 and 25 January 2025.

The annual festival boasts a line up of over 60 musicians, showcasing the very best of Scottish grassroots music talent. King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution 2025 will kick off 35 years of the venue with an opportunity for fans to discover up-and-coming artists over the course of the month.

New Year’s Revolution has previously been a stage for some incredible artists, like Fatherson, Luke La Volpe, and Walt Disco. It really is the chance for fans to witness superstars in the making.

Achieving chart success and being recognised as BBC Introducing’s ‘Track Of The Week’,ili will take to the iconic King Tut’s stage during the first weekend of New Year’s Revolution. Lovers of indie rock can also look forward to a performance from Fright Years whose latest single Stars was celebrated on BBC Radio 1 last month. Other artists on the line up include pop-rock band The Marches, singer-songwriter Indoor Foxes and Alt Folk-Rock band Lacuna.

The series of gigs marks the start of the 35th year of Scotland’s most iconic music venue. Over its 35 years, King Tut’s has been an important venue for a broad and eclectic range of grassroots talent and has been at the forefront of the Scottish live music scene.

The venue continues to be one of the most celebrated venues in the world and has supported some of the music industry’s biggest names at the start of their careers from Oasis and Florence and the Machine to The 1975 and Radiohead.

Meg Denholm, Booker of King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution at DF Concerts said: “We’re so excited to welcome this year’s emerging musical talent to the King Tut’s stage in January. We’ve worked hard to secure a line up with an eclectic range of genres for something that everyone will enjoy, as well as a high representation of female-identifying artists which is super important to us at King Tut’s.

“This New Year’s Revolution is more special than ever before, marking 35 years of King Tut’s - we’re so proud of our small, but mighty venue, and this festival of live music is the perfect way to kick off the celebrations.”

To view the full line up and buy tickets click here.