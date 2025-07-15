The Irish hip hop group will play their biggest show to date in Glasgow this autumn.

Kneecap have announced their biggest Glasgow show to date later this year when they will perform at the OVO Hydro later this year.

The band have announced a run of shows, including arenas, beginning at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth before heading to Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow. They will also play a huge gig at London’s OVO Wembley Arena in September.

Last week, the band returned to Glasgow for a gig at the O2 Academy after being pulled from the 2025 TRNSMT line-up due to “concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event”.

Having weathered the intervention of politicians following their appearance at Coachella, support of Palestine and criticism of Israel, the band’s scheduled performance in the festival line up was cancelled due to the position of Police Scotland that Kneecap’s performance would require a significant policing operation that would be incompatible with the promoter’s plan for the opening day of the festival.

Here are the full tour dates:

November 14: O2 Academy BournemouthBournemouth, England

November 15: Blackstone Street Warehouse, Liverpool

November 17: DEPOT, Cardiff

November 18: The Prospect Building, Bristol

November 20: O2 Academy, Leeds

November 22: O2 City Hall, Newcastle upon Tyne

November 24: Octagon, Sheffield

November 27: O2 Academy, Birmingham

November 28: Manchester Academy

November 30: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Kneecap is a Belfast-based Irish-language hip-hop trio formed in 2017, consisting of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí. They rap in a mix of English and Irish, often incorporating Irish republican themes and slang into their music. The group has gained attention for their controversial lyrics and performances, which have sparked public debate about free speech and political expression. A semi-autobiographical film about the group, also titled Kneecap, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Tickets go on general sale here at 10am on Friday, July 18.