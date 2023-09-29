La Cheetah Club to celebrate 14 years with bumper autumn/winter season of electronic music
The popular electronic underground nightclub La Cheetah in Glasgow city centre will celebrate 14 years on the scene with a bumper Autumn/Winter season announced this week.
The club, based at 73 Queen Street, has announced the season which includes Joy Orbison, Pangaea, Junglehussi, DJ Stingray, Palms Trax and Kilimanjaro.
Commenting, Dario Bernardi - the club’s founder - said: “There have been ups and downs. Blood, sweat (so much sweat) & tears. There have been an unspeakable amount of parties & a pandemic thrown in for good measure.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Somehow, through all that, we’re still standing and still bringing you the best local and international talent in electronic music 6 days a week.“
“We’d like to say a massive thank you to anyone who’s been involved over the years. Staff, promoters, artists and more than anyone else, the dancers. You lot keep the doors open and we can’t thank you enough. We hope you’ll enjoy celebration Autumn/Winter season along with us.”
The full listings for the La Cheetah 14th Anniversary Autumn/Winter Season are below:
- Fri 29th Sept - La Cheetah Presents - Apreiron Crew w/ Mama Snake, Solid Blake & Smokey https://ra.co/events/1766053
- Fri 6th Oct - La Cheetah x Lezure w/ Pangaea + La Cheetah x Lezure residents https://ra.co/events/1767474
- Fri 13th Oct - Papaya Whip w/ Josey Rebelle & Junglehussi https://ra.co/events/1767509
- Sat 14th Oct - LoveCycle w/ Roza Terenzi & Stevie Cox https://ra.co/events/1767538
- Sat 21st Oct - ENVY Presents: Bloodsports w/ Michael J Blood (live) + Natalie & Mother https://ra.co/events/1778629
- Sat 28th Oct - Outer Zone w/ Sansibar + Wardy & Dom D’Sylva / https://ra.co/events/1778683
- Sat 4th Nov - Nightrave 10th Birthday w/ DJ Stingray & Nightwave (10th anniversary of Nightwave’s residency in La Cheetah) / https://ra.co/events/1780960
- Fri 10th Nov - KILIMANJARO MUSIC 009 w/ KILIMANJARO + TBC
- Sat 11th Nov - La Cheetah Club 14th Birthday w/ Joy Orbison, Natalie, Junglehussi & Wardy https://ra.co/events/1777004
- Sat 25th Nov - La Cheetah Club Presents: Hunee (all night long) https://ra.co/events/1780997
- Fri 1st Dec Lezure w/ Lukas Wigflex b2b Sloan, Charlie Presland https://ra.co/events/1777555
- Fri 8th Dec - ilex w/ Lena Willikens + Ribeka & Sofay https://ra.co/events/1781014
- Sat 9th Dec - Cooking With Palms Trax w/ Palms Trax + Budino https://ra.co/events/1781064
- Sat 16th Dec - Illian tape w/ Skee Mask & Zenker brothers https://ra.co/events/1781031
- Fri 22nd Dec - Outer Zone w/ Surgeon + Wardy & Dom D’Sylva https://ra.co/events/1781046