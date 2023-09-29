The popular electronic underground nightclub La Cheetah in Glasgow city centre will celebrate 14 years on the scene with a bumper Autumn/Winter season announced this week.

The club, based at 73 Queen Street, has announced the season which includes Joy Orbison, Pangaea, Junglehussi, DJ Stingray, Palms Trax and Kilimanjaro.

Commenting, Dario Bernardi - the club’s founder - said: “There have been ups and downs. Blood, sweat (so much sweat) & tears. There have been an unspeakable amount of parties & a pandemic thrown in for good measure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Somehow, through all that, we’re still standing and still bringing you the best local and international talent in electronic music 6 days a week.“

Most Popular

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to anyone who’s been involved over the years. Staff, promoters, artists and more than anyone else, the dancers. You lot keep the doors open and we can’t thank you enough. We hope you’ll enjoy celebration Autumn/Winter season along with us.”

The full listings for the La Cheetah 14th Anniversary Autumn/Winter Season are below: