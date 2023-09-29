Register
La Cheetah Club to celebrate 14 years with bumper autumn/winter season of electronic music

The popular electronic underground nightclub La Cheetah in Glasgow city centre will celebrate 14 years on the scene with a bumper Autumn/Winter season announced this week.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST

The club, based at 73 Queen Street, has announced the season which includes Joy Orbison, Pangaea, Junglehussi, DJ Stingray, Palms Trax and Kilimanjaro.

Commenting, Dario Bernardi - the club’s founder - said: “There have been ups and downs. Blood, sweat (so much sweat) & tears. There have been an unspeakable amount of parties & a pandemic thrown in for good measure.

“Somehow, through all that, we’re still standing and still bringing you the best local and international talent in electronic music 6 days a week.“

    “We’d like to say a massive thank you to anyone who’s been involved over the years. Staff, promoters, artists and more than anyone else, the dancers. You lot keep the doors open and we can’t thank you enough. We hope you’ll enjoy celebration Autumn/Winter season along with us.”

    The full listings for the La Cheetah 14th Anniversary Autumn/Winter Season are below:

